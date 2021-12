RCMP say over $4700 worth of items were stolen in Powell River between 8:00 pm Thursday and 11:00 am on Friday.

The theft took place at a residence in the 7000 block of Massett Street.

A suspect removed a padlock to a shed at a residence and stole a Honda generator, a weed eater, and a yellow RV power cord.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.