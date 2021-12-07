First Nations and community groups have received funding from a forestry company to provide gifts and other needs in the holidays.

Western Forest Products announced a total of $100,000 would be provided to First Nations and partners on the Island, Sunshine Coast and Washington State.

The Powell River Food Bank has received funding from the forestry organization, and manager Savanna Dee says it is needed as demand has increased this year.

“With these unprecedented times of this pandemic, help is needed more than ever at the food bank”, said Dee. “Christmas is a crucial time of year as we struggle with the increased demand and we really appreciate Western Forest Products for helping us ‘Feed Our Community’.”

Other organizations along the North Island and Campbell River include:

Harvest Food Bank (Regional District of Mount Waddington, Alert Bay, Coal Harbour, Holberg, Winter Harbour, Port

Alice, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Sointula, Woss)

Village of Port Alice

Campbell River Food Bank

Angel Tree Society (Sayward, Campbell River)

Gold River Food Network

Funding is also being given out to organizations on the mid and south Island including the Cowichan Valley Basket Society (CVBS). The organization says they will use the funding for the community soup kitchen and food bank.

“Donations to the CVBS allow us to continue to work towards alleviating hunger within the Cowichan Valley. Canadian food banks will typically distribute between $5 and $9 of food for every $1 received in donations, over the course of a year,” said Lee Smith, Board of Directors chairperson, CVBS.

“As we approach Christmas 2021, we are seeing the demand for our services steadily rising, as exacerbated by recent flooding events. We are very grateful to Western Forest Products for their generous and on-going support.”

zOther organizations on the Island receiving funding include:

Ladysmith Rescue Centre Association

Great Nanaimo Toy Drive

Chemainus Harvest House Society food bank

Salvation Army Alberni Valley

Farmlands Trust Society (Saanichton and Greater Victoria

Western Forest Products says the funding varies from organization to organization based on community size and/or needs.