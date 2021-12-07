Another 30 years of outdoor recreation will be possible for a popular spot on Texada Island.

The Emily Lake trail and recreation area is now under a 30-year renewal lease through the quathet Regional District (qRD) after being requested by the Texada Island Recreation Commission (TIRC), according to an announcement Monday.

The 12.7-kilometer trail system and lake have been in use and maintained by volunteers for the last 19 years, according to the district. They say the area is famous for its camp, western painted turtles and warm lake waters.

Electoral Area D director Sandy McCormick says the renewal is a welcome achievement for the local community.

“The Emily Lake lease renewal is welcome news for residents of Texada Island who are enjoying Emily Lake in record numbers,” said McCormick.

“The 30-year lease will ensure this culturally and historically significant area of natural beauty will continue to be preserved and maintained for the recreational pleasure of residents and visitors alike.”

The area will continue to be managed by volunteers through the TIRC in the new lease.