The RCMP is encouraging people to reach out, if they’re struggling with personal issues.

The message is being sent after a recent response on Vancouver Island.

They say an individual speaking to a federal call centre made comments of self harm. The call-taker contacted the nearest police agency, who in turn contacted the Nanaimo RCMP, who went to the callers home.

They say the person was experiencing significant personal issues, and welcomed the help. A safety plan was put in place involving friends and family, and no further intervention was required.

If you are having difficulty and need to talk to someone, the Crisis line is available 24/7 at 1-800-784-2433 (1-800 SUICIDE).