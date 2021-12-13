Expect traffic jams on Lund Street this week as construction on the wastewater treatment plant begins.

Construction will bring underground wastewater from Wildwood down to the new Consolidated Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to the City of Powell River.

They say work will be done on the shoulder of the road between Wildwood Lagoon and Sutherland Avenue. Traffic control crews will be in the area during that time.

The city says construction will continue until Dec. 23 during the holiday break. Work will restart on Jan. 3. 2022 and will continue for the first few months of the year.