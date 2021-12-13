Events included arts, culture and sporting events and festivals, community celebrations and gatherings, agricultural fairs, rodeos and exhibitions. Photo: Jefferson Santos, Unsplash

Events on the Sunshine Coast may stay on for another year with recovery funding.

A total of $100,000 is being given to four coast events this year as recovery funding from the province.

The events include:

The Townsite Jazz Festival in Powell River on Dec. 18., receiving $10,000

The PRISMA Festival in Powell River in June, receiving $25,000

The Rainforest Circus: Submerged in Powell River in July, receiving $50,000

Rogue Arts Festival in Sechelt, in August, receiving $15,000

The events are a part of 680 events receiving nearly $30 million in funding, according to the province. They say the funding accounts for about 20 per cent of the total event budget, up to a maximum of $250,000.

Minister of Tourism Melanie Mark said funding in the form of grants was key to keeping things moving.

“We’re thrilled that people can once again safely enjoy their local fairs, festivals and events with their families and friends,” said Mark.

“We heard overwhelmingly from event organizers that grants, not loans, were key to keeping their doors open to the public and workers employed.”

B.C. announced in a press release the selected events showed economic and social benefits along with strong community support, and Powell River – Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons hopes the funding will keep the art scene alive.

“The Sunshine Coast is well-known for its vibrant arts and culture scene,” said Simons. “COVID-19 put a damper on some of our favourite events, but our government is here to support these events and their organizers to help them come back stronger than ever and keep our communities vibrant.”

A total of 317 events in Vancouver and the Coast Mountains along with 141 events on Vancouver Island will receive funding.

