The number of COVID-19 cases remains relatively steady in British Columbia.

Over a three-day period, B.C. health officials are reporting 1,129 new cases of COVID-19, keeping the number of active cases at just under 3,000:

Dec. 10-11: 415 new cases

Dec. 11-12: 365 new cases

Dec. 12-13: 349 new cases

Those include four cases of the Omicron variant from an outbreak at the University of Victoria. The university announced yesterday (Monday) that in-person exams are being cancelled and replaced with online testing.

Meanwhile, there are 185 infectious patients in hospital, with 72 people in intensive care. That’s a decline of around 20 per cent over the past week.

From Dec. 10 to 13, Island Health saw 307 new cases, with Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River, accounting for 202.

91.5% (4,241,514) of eligible people 12+ in BC have received their 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

88.5% (4,102,880) received their 2nd dose.

8,972,851 doses of vaccine have been administered.



Full COVID Update: https://t.co/AeJ5Z8543w — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) December 14, 2021

Omicron in Ontario:

Health experts in Ontario are warning that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will become the dominant source of new infections in that province by the end of this week.

The head of Ontario’s Science Advisory Table, Dr. Peter Juni, says the number of Omicron cases is now doubling every three days. He says each patient with the variant is infecting more than three other people.

Juni says the accelerated program of booster shots won’t be completed soon enough to avoid another surge in infections.

– with files from Vista Radio national news desk