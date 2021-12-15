Taxpayers can let Powell River city council know how they would like their tax dollars to be used as The City of Powell River’s annual budget survey has been released.

The city’s finance committee will review the results of the survey.

This the sixth time the online survey has been conducted in Powell River.

“Community engagement is integral to our budgeting process,” said finance supervisor Ryan Youngman. “City council takes the survey results seriously in making decisions on what services and programs matter to people and how their tax dollars will be spent. We want to ensure our residents and businesses are involved with the budget process to help prioritize the city’s spending.”

The online survey can be found here, and print copies are at the Powell River Recreation Complex, city hall and the Powell River Public Library.