Powell River RCMP respond to two break and enter reports in the past week
Photo by Vista Radio staff.
Powell River RCMP responded to two break and enter reports in the past week.
Police say someone broke into a trailer parked outside the loading dock at the Canadian Tire in Powell River and stole over $1000 worth of items on Friday evening.
Officers also received a report about more than $2000 worth of tools stolen from a trailer after the lock was cut off Sunday night.
The theft took place on Edgehill Crescent.