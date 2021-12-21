More restrictions on movement and assembly will be announced later today (Tuesday), as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge, driven by the more-contagious Omicron variant.

In B.C., there were 2,550 new diagnoses from Saturday through yesterday. That’s pushed the number of active cases up to more than 5,400:

Dec. 17-18: 911 new cases

Dec. 18-19: 832 new cases

Dec. 19-20: 807 new cases

From Dec. 17 to 20, Island Health saw 415 new cases, with Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River, accounting for 909.

Province-wide, 185 people are being treated in hospital, with 77 in intensive care. Those numbers have been relatively stable over the past week, but hospitalizations usually lag behind infections by about two weeks.

Only yesterday, the province began limiting large indoor events to 50 per cent of capacity and reduced the number of people allowed at private indoor gatherings.

All public New Year’s Eve events and sports tournaments have already been cancelled.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. Currently, there are no active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Full COVID Update: https://t.co/6J5m4qJTTH — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) December 21, 2021

– with files from Vista Radio national news desk