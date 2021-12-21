United Way British Columbia is calling on seniors province-wide, encouraging them to participate in a new survey.

The Seniors’ Transportation Survey, a joint effort with Better Environmentally Sound Transportation, is available online until 4 pm on Jan. 12, 2022.

According to United Way, it looks to collect information and opinions on how well the existing transportation system works for those 55 years and up.

“Survey results will be used to identify the need for new and improved transportation services throughout the province, and to help move forward the conversation for improvements with municipal, regional, and provincial governments as well as transportation service providers,” United Way says.

It will take about 10 minutes to complete, and the questions are intended to gather thoughts and experiences from seniors about driving cessation, the kinds of transportation they use and the services available where they live.

“Please note that the survey responses should be those of an older adult, defined as 55 years or older, and not a family member, friend or caregiver,” United Way adds.

Find the survey here.