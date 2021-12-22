New affordable housing has been built in Powell River for people living with disabilities, seniors, single-parent families and others.

The four-storey apartment at 4872 Ontario Ave has 42 units and is managed by the Powell River Inclusive Housing Society.

“We are very excited for the people who will be moving into this new housing development,” said Lilla Tipton, CEO of the Inclusion Powell River Society. “They will have a brand new home at an affordable cost in a great location. This will make a huge difference in their lives. We look forward to seeing everyone get settled in in the new year.”

The building includes four accessible two-bedroom units, a communal kitchen, garden, play structure, picnic area and basketball court.

Monthly rent varies from $785 to $971.

Residents began moving into the units Monday.

“Powell River faces an affordable housing crisis similar to other communities across the province,” said Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa. “These 42 units will help address the crisis and provide people who otherwise might not have the means a place to call home. We have had the benefit of several BC Housing initiatives in Powell River, some of which have been spearheaded by Inclusion Powell River Society. I can’t say enough about Inclusion’s commitment and perseverance in championing affordable housing for our city and we look forward to future partnerships. I am also pleased the city was able to help facilitate this development by making the land available.”

The provincial government contributed approximately $10.5 million for the apartment.

“These homes will help people make ends meet by ensuring they have a safe and secure place they can afford,” said Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast. “This building will make a real difference in the lives of single-parent families, seniors and people living with disabilities who will call it home. Our government will continue to put people first and deliver much-needed housing like this across the province.”