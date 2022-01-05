It seems Old Man Winter is sticking around the Sunshine Coast with even more snow on the way, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a winter storm warning for Gibsons to Powell River, as well as Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

Locally, up to 25 centimetres of snowfall is likely this evening becoming mixed with rain or freezing rain tomorrow morning.

This latest warning comes as another low-pressure system approaches the B.C. coast, with rapidly accumulating snow expected to make travel difficult.

Locals are urged to brace for icy and slippery surfaces like highways, roads and walkways, meaning drivers should practise extra caution behind the wheel.

Police want drivers to be prepared for incoming snow:

Could you survive being stranded for 72 hours in your vehicle? The question comes from Nanaimo police as areas brace for more snow.

With icy and slippery conditions likely on highways and roads, the detachment wants to ensure drivers can bear the cold if their car slides into a snowbank or ditch.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, it’s always a good idea to have essential items in the trunk, including a first aid kit, blanket, hat, gloves, matches, candles, food, water, a shovel, flares and toilet paper.

A flashlight and batteries, cell phone charger, and jumper cables will also come in handy, as well as a book to help pass the time until help arrives.

“It sounds like a lot, but it all fits nicely into a small tote. What are you waiting for? Do it today! It could save your life,” states a Facebook post.