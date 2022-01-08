Photo of Lilla Tipton courtesy of inclusion Powell River.

Lilla Tipton will be retiring after 20 years as chief executive officer of inclusion Powell River effective April 1.

Tipton’s final day at inclusion Powell River will be June 30.

Corinna Curtis will be the new chief executive officer on April 1.

Curtis has been inclusion Powell River’s director of adult and residential services since 2018.

Jennifer Irwin has also been hired as the new director of adult and residential services.

Irwin has 20 years of nursing experience with Vancouver Coastal Health.