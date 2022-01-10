The housing project will feature 24 units, four will be wheelchair accessible. Photo: Tla'amin Nation

Some elders and members with unique needs of the Tla’amin Nation will be receiving affordable housing next year.

The $11 million project, called ƛaχƛaχay ʔaye (meaning Elder’s Place), will feature 24 units, including eight one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom units. They say at least four of them will be wheelchair accessible.

The project will get $8.8 million funding from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Rapid Housing Initiative, and $2.2 million from the Tla’amin government, according to a release from the Nation Monday.

Tla’amin Health, Luma Development, Urban Arts Architecture and Converge Construction are also partners, according to the release.

The Nation says the creation of housing will fulfill the community’s priorities.

“Our citizens have asked us to prioritize safe and affordable housing, especially for those who need and deserve it the most,” said Hegus John Hackett. “I would like to extend my gratitude to all who have made this possible, especially our Elders committee, CMHC and all our leadership past and present.”

A ceremony was led by Elder John Louie and witnessed by Elders, leadership, staff and community members to bless the land Monday. Tobacco was laid and the Nation asked for forgiveness for disturbing the land. They also blessed the workers.

Housing and Public Works House post-Dillon Johnson says the units will allow elders in the community to age comfortably.

The project is planned to be finished in early 2023.