Runoff may also cause localized flooding in some areas. Photo: Pexels

From Powell River to Gibsons, Environment Canada is warning a river of rain may fall from the sky this week.

The weather agency has forecasted 75 to 100 mm of precipitation to hit the coast mountains. They say the weather is supposed to hit Tuesday afternoon and continue until Wednesday.

An atmospheric river will develop, creating a strong southwest flow, according to Environment Canada. They say a series of systems will be targeted at the south coast.

Environment Canada is also warning of rising snow levels from 1,500 to 2,500 metres over the coming days. The higher elevation and more runoff will add to rising river levels and potentially localized flooding, according to the weather agency.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” read the statement. “Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Environment Canada says the rainfall is expected to occur in areas with “favourable” upslope locations.

They ask residents to monitor alerts and forecasts as the weather moves in.

READ MORE: ICBC asks drivers to slow down as road conditions worsen