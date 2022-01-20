Multiple sailings from Powell River and Texada Island have been cancelled due to a staffing issue.

BC Ferries made the announcement Thursday morning. The cancelled sailings are as follows:

9:20 a.m. departing Texada Island

10:20 a.m. departing Powell River

11:25 a.m. departing Texada Island

12:15 p.m. departing Powell River

The ferry company said a water taxi will be running on the route to fill in for the ferry. They say it will follow the BC Ferry schedule, departing from the government dock in Powell River and from Van Anda on Texada Island.

Ferry service will resume with the 3 p.m. sailing leaving Texada, according to BC Ferries.

The City of Powell River also announced that BC Transit services to and from Texada Island would be cancelled due to the ferry cancellation.

BC Ferries says they apologize for any inconvenience, and they require a specific number of crew members onboard their boats to meet Transport Canada regulations.

They ask travellers to monitor their Twitter page and services notices for updated information.