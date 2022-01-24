Traffic is closed in both directions. Photo: Bryce Johnson, Submitted

Highway 101 is open after a fatal single-vehicle crash closed the road in both directions, according to Powell River RCMP.

Police say the road is open but drivers should expect single-lane alternating traffic at Lang Creek Bridge. The Ministry of Transportation and Capilano Highways are working on the bridge.

Powell River RCMP thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.

More to come…