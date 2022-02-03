A UTV was stolen among many other items as several businesses were robbed.

Powell River RCMP say several businesses in the Masters Road and the 7500-block of Highway 101 were robbed in the early hours of Jan. 24.

Around 2:30 a.m., two businesses were targeted by an unknown suspect. Police say a UTV was stolen from one of the businesses. It’s described as a blue 2020 Polaris Ranger.

The UTV was driven off the lot and it’s possible it was driven southbound on the highway.

Other businesses nearby had vehicles gone through and welding equipment was stolen along with other ‘unknown’ items.

Police are asking anyone in the area to check their CCTV cameras for any footage of the UTV.

In another unrelated incident, police responded to a call of a stolen firearm at around 6 p.m. on Jan. 31. The investigation led to the arrest of a 23 year old female who is well known to police.

Police say the resident from Powell River was released later and will appear in court on Mar. 22.