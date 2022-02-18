A logging agreement between the Tla’amin Nation and Western Forest Products (WFP) has been reached.

The agreement includes Thichum Forest Products LP (Thichum), which is owned by Tla’amin. The groups say the company will harvest trees in Tree Farm Licence 39, Block 1, managed by WFP.

The Nation says the addition of the contract symbolizes the relationship between Tla’amin and Western, enabling the Nation to work within its territory.

“This opportunity highlights the value and potential for partnership development between Indigenous governments and private enterprise. It gives the opportunity to have Tla’amin-owned companies operate within the traditional territory and implement their environmental, safety and cultural values,” said Thichum general manager Adam Culos.

“It will also allow for Thichum to reinvest economic returns towards the ultimate goal of building capacity, meaningful employment and ownership opportunities within the Nation.”

The new contract builds on a renewal agreement signed in July 2021. Thiuchum, which means “deep into the woods,” was established in 2007.

The addition of the company is welcomed by WFP. Western operations manager Ken Mackenzie says Tichum shares similar goals and a commitment to safety.

“Thichum is a welcome addition to our complement of local contractors,” said Mackenzie. “They share our commitment to the highest safety, environmental and quality standards and practices and Western is proud to support Thichum’s continued success as an Indigenous-owned and operated forestry business.”

The harvesting is set to begin this year. They say it will benefit other contractors working in the area.