A Powell River man has been convicted of assault with a weapon and uttering threats after two incidents in June 2021.

Forty-two-year-old Leslie Harold Brownjohn was convicted on February 22, 2022 for the charges.

Police say they responded to a call on June 24, 2021 at 10:39 a.m. about a robbery in the 4500-block of Harwood Avenue. The victim said a male approached them, asking about the headphones they were wearing.

The male assaulted them by hitting them with a shovel, taking the headphones and fleeing the scene.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to an assault with a weapon report at a business in the 6700-block of Marine Avenue. Witnesses told police a man came into the business, made a purchase and became confrontational.

They said the man assaulted three staff members with bear spray and threatened to burn down the business.

Brownjohn was arrested and charges were approved by Crown Counsel including one count of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with intent and uttering threats.

He was convicted of assault with a weapon and uttering threats. The charges of robbery, possession of a weapon and administering a noxious substance were stayed.

Brownjohn was issued a Conditional Sentence Order of eight months with a 24-hour arrest condition for the first four.

It will be followed by two years of probation.