A downtown street will be closed for construction over three weeks.

Courtenay Street west of Willingdon Avenue will close on Tuesday, March 8 or Wednesday, March 9 for three weeks while the work is being done. The city says the work will be for conveyance to the new consolidated wastewater treatment plant in the Townsite.

All of Courtenay Street west of Willingdon Avenue will be closed to traffic. The only exception will be for traffic heading to the BC Ferries terminal.

The city says to plan for delays heading to the terminal at the street intersection.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and cooperation,” said the city in an announcement Thursday.

The North Harbour parking lot will stay open with limited access to the east entrance. The boat launch will also stay open but instead with access from Wharf St.

Traffic personnel will be guiding vehicles.