A 19-year-old man from Powell River was arrested for aggravated assault Friday.

Police were called about the incident in the parking lot of the Powell River Recreation Complex slightly before 9 p.m. on March 12.

Powell River RCMP say a woman came up to a group of teens setting off fireworks and asked them to stop.

Police say the man poured a beer over the woman’s head and threw her to the ground and choked her.

Anyone with related information is asked to call Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.