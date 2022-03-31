A North Vancouver woman is accused of stealing over $6,000 worth of items from four Powell River stores.

Police responded to a theft at the Freshco in Powell River on March 24, where a woman allegedly cleared the pharmacy counter shelves of cold medicine and nicotine products.

They say she grabbed other items and went to the cashier, only paying for some of the items at the checkout but not the pharmacy goods.

Police say the value of the pharmacy items was around $1,000.

On the same day, police responded to a shoplifter in custody at the Quality Foods on Joyce Avenue. The suspect had fled her vehicle but was located by police near the courthouse on Alberni Street.

The stolen items from Freshco and Quality Foods were recovered but more stolen items from Walmart and Shoppers Drug Mart that were not reported to police were found inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as a 40-year-old resident from North Vancouver. A total of over $6,000 in stolen items was recovered from the woman.