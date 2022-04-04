Join us as we share seven of the most popular and shared spots in BC. And make sure to visit our Instagram page for many more great images @britishcolumbiamagazine.

Let us know if we’ve missed one of your favourites!

1. Mystic Beach

This is Vancouver Island’s biggest rope swing, and perhaps one of the most iconic rope swings you’ll find anywhere. Located on Mystic Beach on the south coast of Van Isle, this waterfall and swing combo is a two-kilometre hike from the southeast Juan de Fuca Trail Trailhead parking lot at China Beach. We love how this image combines the swing, the falls, the cliffs, the forest, the ocean and a beautiful sand beach. It doesn’t get much more scenic and exciting than this!

2. Lake O’Hara

Lake O’Hara is a spectacular alpine destination in Yoho National Park in BC’s eastern Rocky Mountains. Parks Canada offers a bus to the lake or you can hike the 11 kilometres. Either way, it’s well worth the visit.

- Advertisement -

The photographer had this to say about this image:

“I came to Lake O’Hara and saw with my own eyes that fairy tales are real. This is a place where the mountains touch the heavens, where the lakes are the mirror of the Earth’s soul.”

It’s hard to argue with that!

3. Middle Joffre Lake

BC’s most famous log is located in Middle Joffre Lake. These turquoise waters and fallen log have become Instagram-famous in recent years and were featured on the cover of British Columbia Magazine in Fall 2016.

Joffre Lakes Provincial Park has a series of three glacial-fed lakes and is located east of Pemberton on Highway 99. Getting to each of the lakes involves a five-kilometre hike with an elevation gain of 370 metres. The park is well used by hikers, mountaineers and campers.

All this fame is not without its downside, as the park now suffers from the huge increase in visitor traffic. If you visit, make sure to use the parking lot (parking on Highway 99 is not allowed), stay on the trail and pack out your garbage.

4. Capilano Suspension Bridge

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is a magical spot in the heart of Vancouver’s North Shore. Located on the Capilano River, this spot is accessed easily from Capilano Road. Here’s what the photographer had to say about this image:

“I was passing through the Vancouver area with two friends last summer. We all had a list of things we wanted to see while we were in town, and the only constant between the three of us was the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. As one of the most popular tourist locations in all of British Columbia, it’s not too difficult to see why. Wandering through the forest and canopy walkways is like playing in the treehouse you always wanted as a kid. And those rare clear Vancouver days reward you with sunsets unlike any you’ve ever experienced.”

- Advertisement -

5. Duffey Lake Road, Seton Lake

This corner on Duffey Lake Road near Seton Lake offers a great contrast between civilization and BC’s rugged wilderness.

Here’s what the photographer had to say about the image:

“Driving from Valemount and with the sunset getting closer I was hoping to find a scenic spot to eat while passing by Seton Lake. Luckily, I stumbled upon this trail and was fortunate enough to witness an incredible sunset. I stuck around for about an hour in hopes I’d catch a car driving around the bend, my patience was rewarded and I was lucky enough to capture the scenery with a lone traveller passing through.

I had no intention of stopping at Seton Lake, but this picture reminds me to slow down and enjoy the moments as they come.”

6. Ladner Creek Trestle

In a province with many amazing rail trestles, the Ladner Creek Trestle is easily one of the most spectacular.

This abandoned train bridge crosses Ladner Creek and is located just one kilometre off the Coquihalla Highway, around 30 kilometres east of Hope. Take great caution if you plan to visit this spot, as it is unmaintained and dangerous.

- Advertisement -

Here’s what the photographer had to say about the image: “It’s amazing how much is in our backyard. Down every dirt road, every creek bed, every railroad track. There’s always something to explore, if you’re just willing to look.”

7. Mt. Robson

As perhaps BC’s most iconic mountain, Mt. Robson is also the most prominent peak in North America’s Rocky Mountain Range and the highest point in the Canadian Rockies. Anyone who has visited this mountain range will know that this is no small feat, as these mountains are well-known for spectacular vistas and towering peaks. While most visitors view and photograph this mountain from the Yellowhead Highway (Highway 16), this image was taken from across Berg

Lake at the very eastern border of BC.

This article was originally featured in BC Mag’s Spring 2018 issue and on BCMag.com on March 11, 2019.