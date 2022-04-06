- Advertisement -

The Powell River Fire Department and Powell River RCMP will be playing hockey this month to raise money for pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes.

All proceeds from the game will go to the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Coast.

The fundraiser is taking place at 7 p.m. on April 22 at the Powell River Recreation Complex.

Tickets are available for a minimum $5 donation at Powell River’s RCMP detachment and fire hall.

Anyone can donate to the Canadian Cancer Society here.

- Advertisement -