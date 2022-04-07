- Advertisement -

A helicopter pilot has died after crashing in a remote area near Sayward.

Sayward RCMP said the crash happened at around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The helicopter was conducting wood movement when it crashed along the Johnstone Strait north of Sayward, according to officers.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified and a search and rescue team from 442 Comox was dispatched, according to police. They say the pilot was found dead at the scene.

Police are working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the crash. The board said a team of investigators has been deployed to the area and will gather information.

Sayward RCMP ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 250-282-5522.

- Advertisement -