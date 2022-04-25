- Advertisement -

A group of Powell River workers have planted a special garden near city hall.

City employees had trowels in hand Friday to mark Earth Day as they started a pollinator patch – plants that provide food, water and shelter for bees, birds and butterflies.

The city says this year’s employee wellness survey identified climate distress and its effect on their mental health as a top priority.

The pollinator patch is meant to get employees interacting with one another while helping with their mental health.

The project was overseen by the VK Wellness Institute, which has been responsible for overseeing the creation of a dozen pollinator habitats planted throughout the qathet region in 2021.

The institute also notes the increased worry among youth about the future of the planet.

“Building something like a pollinator patch is so simple on the surface, but so deeply rewarding. It benefits the ecosystem of the whole community and the health and wellness of the individuals,” spokeswoman Elena Martin said in a news release.