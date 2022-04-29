- Advertisement -

A test of the qathet Regional District’s community notification system will run during emergency preparedness week.

Emergency preparedness week goes from May 1 to 7 this year. The district says the test will be done on Tuesday, May 3 at 1:15 p.m. and you can expect messages to be sent via email, voice and text messages.

The system is used by the three governments in the area (qathet Regional District, Tla’amin Nation and City of Powell River) to inform the community with important details in the case of an emergency.

Notifications are not sent via the provincial Alert Ready system. The system is locally run instead.

The district encourages residents to register for the system if they are not already. They also ask that residents encourage friends and neighbours to register.

qathet Regional District adds emergency preparedness week is a good time to check your grab and go bag along with your personal preparedness.

The district says anyone with questions can contact the Powell River fire department or qRD via email.