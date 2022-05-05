- Advertisement -
More police will be on the roads in May to do dangerous driving enforcement.
RCMP say it’s High-Risk Driving Month in the province. They say around 114 die on B.C. roads every year because of high-risk driving. This includes around 18 people on Vancouver Island.
May 21 is considered National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, according to police.
Police say distracted driving can be seen as:
- Speeding/excessive speed
- Impaired driving
- Distracted driving
- Following too closely
- Driving without paying attention
- Illegal passing
- Racing
BC Highway Patrol Chief Supt. Holly Turton says drivers can keep themselves and others safe by slowing down and obeying speed limits, wearing a seatbelt, driving defensively and being sober and free of distractions.

