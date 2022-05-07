- Advertisement -

An unspeakable tragedy has struck the family of a Powell River doctor.

Danielle Lessor’s husband, Steve, died recently in what is described as “an unfathomable, horrific accident” after falling down a flight of stairs.

In a crowdfunding post, Danielle says she’s left in “shock (and) dissociated.”

“Steve has been our Captain. He was a doting stay-at-home father. His tender, caring ever-present being has raised the most incredible tiny human, Mykhailo, our toddler,” she wrote. Their son is 2 years old.

Danielle, a fourth generation Powell Riverite, received a medical degree from the University of British Columbia and has been in five-year residency in anesthesiology in Newfoundland where Steve has family. They had planned to move back to B.C. She is pregnant with their second child.

- Advertisement -

“Our plan was for Steve to move into more of an earning role back in trades when I was on leave. Financially, this feels impossible,” she explained in the post. She has medical student loans while also facing the task or raising a family by herself.

The family’s misfortune has seen an outpouring from the community.

In a social media post, photographer Ali Roddam of Courtenay, who had done a number of photo shoots for the Lessor family, said her heart is broken.

“This family is so sweet, their love was undeniable. The way she looked at him in all our sessions. True love. He was such an amazing and patient father,” she wrote.

Danielle plans to put her family first and “honour his (Steve’s) memory by emulating his commitment and presence in parenting. I fear I won’t be half the parent he was.”

No information was available regarding funeral arrangements.