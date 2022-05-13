Pope Francis will visit Canada between July 24th and 29th. and he’ll be using Quebec City, Edmonton, and Iqaluit as the bases for his journey.

The Vatican says details of his itinerary will be set after consultations with Indigenous groups but the pontiff’s mobility issues will be taken into account.

The visit comes after Francis apologized in April for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.

His visit will likely see a more expansive apology, and Catholic officials say it will be another step in the reconciliation and healing process.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s welcoming the news that Pope Francis will visit our country this summer to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Trudeau says the schools have caused lasting pain and suffering to Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

He adds the July visit would not be possible without the bravery and determination of the survivors, Indigenous leaders, and youth who shared their stories.

Trudeau is also encouraging all Canadians to watch the historic moment and reflect on the impacts of colonialism.