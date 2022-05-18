- Advertisement -

Powell River RCMP are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle collision Tuesday in the 11000 block of Highway 101.

Police were contacted about the crash at 9:04 a.m. and say that a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu was driving northbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a 2021 Isuzu cube van heading southbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, a 25-year-old Powell River resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured.

RCMP don’t believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision.

- Advertisement -