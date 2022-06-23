- Advertisement -

A man in his late thirties is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after what police are calling a “targeted attack” Monday night, east of Powell River.

The victim was found by first responders in the 2200 block of Zilinsky Road, which is near the intersection with the Sunshine Coast Highway (Highway 101) in the community of Brew Bay.

The 38-year-old was treated by paramedics and transported to an nearby hospital by BC Ambulance.

Sgt. Chris Manseau told Vista Radio investigators in the case were “holding back some information” on the case, including how the victim was injured and how they had been targeted.

Manseau added that police wanted to reach all the witnesses because they “could be tainted by what they read in the news, which is fairly common.”

Officers have been speaking with people in the neighbourhood.

Since Tuesday, police have been trying to reach people who live in the area and drivers who were in the area around 11 p.m. June 20 to see if any home security cameras or dash cams caught the attack.

RCMP say there is no threat to the general public.

A forensics team from Courtenay and the Vancouver Island RCMP General Investigation section is on the case – an investigation that’s expected to take several days.

If you have information, call RCMP at 604-485-6255.