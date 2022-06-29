- Advertisement -

For the first time in years, Canada Day and Independence Day will sandwich the same weekend, leading to high volumes of ferry goers.

BC Ferries says their major routes, such as the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay will be serviced by four vessels, which will provide up to 32 sailings per day. It’s the busiest sailing that BC Ferries offers.

Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route will be serviced by three ships to deliver 22 sailings per day. Tsawwassen to Duke Point route’s two vessels will offer 16 sailings per day.

Service on Horseshoe Bay to Langdale will include an additional vessel, providing extra sailings Thursday through Monday.

A second ship will also be helping the Tsawwassen to Southern Gulf Islands route to provide two additional round trips Monday to Thursday. There will be four additional round trips on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Travelers are encouraged to ride share if possible, because vehicle space is limited and fills quickly. To ensure you are on your ferry, you are asked to book in advance and to arrive early.

If you’re not taking your car with you on the ferry, you’re asked to be aware parking spots fill up quickly on the long weekend. Instead, BC Ferries recommends you choose public transit or arrange to be dropped off at the terminal to avoid traffic congestion.

Traveling on Saturday is also an option BC Ferries recommends, since heavy traffic is expected Thursday into Friday morning and Sunday into Monday morning.

Lastly, warm weather is expected, and sunscreen is recommended.