A speed limit survey by the City of Powell River shows most people don’t want those limits changed.

City council will receive the results of the survey during its committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Councillors started exploring the idea last year of reducing speed limits on non-arterial, side road and neighbourhood streets to 40 kilometers an hour.

Roughly 1,400 people filled out the survey from the end of January to the beginning of March this year and over 90 per cent said to keep the 50 kilometer an hour limit.

Asked about specific locations like Alberni and Duncan Streets as well as Joyce, Manson and Marine Avenues, the majority said to keep the speed limit the same.

Given the results, staff are recommending the city spend $15,200 to add another four speed display signs to the six it already has. Each sign is $3,800. The money would come from its general rainy day fund.

There are five solar-powered speed signs: two on Joyce Avenue, two at the recreation complex and one on Marine Avenue. Another portable sign is shuffled around to eight different locations every two weeks.

City council will decide whether to approve the spending at its meeting on July 5 at 3:30 p.m.