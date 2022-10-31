Tla’amin First Nation has inked a 10 year forestry deal with the B.C. government.

The agreement will see Tla’amin Timber Products manage a section of forest on the Sunshine Coast between Lois Lake and Lund.

It will harvest about 7,700 cords of wood a year (28,000 cubic meters). (One cord is wood stacked 4 feet high, 8 feet long and 4 feet deep)

General Manager Adam Culos told Vista Radio this is great opportunity to highlight collaboration with the province.

“This is a big step forward for us without a doubt. It’s very clear our strategic goal is to increase our forest management within the territory. There’s a lot more to go on a basis where (an) extremely small percentage of tenure holders (are) within the territory but this is the first step in increasing our management of lands in the territory,” Culos said.

The licence agreement was a product of Tla’amin Treaty talks eight years ago.

“It really highlights the collaboration between the B.C. government and Tla’amin First Nation. It’s a great opportunity to provide our forest management perspective and our views on forestry across our territory,” he said.

The contract will follow the learning and teachings of the Nation by making sure each yearly cut will result in “full utilization” of felled trees, Culos said.

“We’re not wasting things. You’re not going to see things in burn piles and lumber that’s being wasted.”

The contract is a profit share model with BC Timber Sales (BCTS) and runs through the end of 2031.