Remember to turn on your headlights and tail lights to help other drivers see you.

That reminder from Mainroad, a highway maintenance contractor on Vancouver Island.

As fog and snow moves in, they create poor visibility too.

Road crews will be continuing to service highways over the winter season, to apply ‘specific material’ to the roads ahead of weather conditions.

“Road cones don’t disappear in winter… slow down and drive with extreme care near a Cone Zone, watch for crews. Stay alert and minimize distractions. Show respect for the person working at the side of the road. Make sure to give them space (move over to another lane, if it’s safe to do so) and obey traffic control,” says General Manager Chris Cowley.

Crews will also be pre-salting the roads for snowy and icy conditions.

Anyone wanting to know about/report traffic delays or road conditions is asked to call Main Road’s call center at 1-877-215-7122.