Powell River RCMP pulled over a vehicle for speeding but found something a little more fishy in the back.

Officers say they were patrolling Marine Avenue early Saturday morning when they came across the vehicle.

Upon closer inspection, a large blue bin and three large coolers were found in the rear of the vehicle full of oysters, according to police. The oysters were harvested from Okeover Beach and the amount was well over the legal limit.

Officers say the group was directed to return the oysters to the beach and a report was sent to the DFO for follow-up and enforcement.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.