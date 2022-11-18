Premier David Eby offered B.C. residents a break on their power bills as he was sworn in today, making him the 37th premier in the province’s history.

This came after John Horgan had announced earlier this year that he was stepping down due to his health.

“British Columbia is a wonderful place to call home,” said Eby.

“At the same time, people are feeling uncertain about the future and worried about their families. I’m proud of the work done by John Horgan and our government to put people first.

I’m ready to get to work with my team to deliver results that people will be able to see and feel in their lives and in their communities.”

Eby has already gotten to work, implementing two new cost-of-living credits for B.C. residents and businesses.

There will be a one-time $100 cost-of-living credit for BC Hydro and FortisBC electric customers. Provincial officials said it is equivalent to one month of electricity charges for most single-family homeowners.

There will also be a new B.C. affordability credit to help low and middle-income earners with rising costs.

“People and small businesses across B.C. are feeling the squeeze of global inflation,” said Eby.

“It’s a time when people need their government to continue to be there for them. That’s why we’re focused on helping people most impacted by the rising costs we’re seeing around the world – giving people a bit of extra credit, especially at a time of year when expenses can be quick to add up.”

It will provide as much as an additional $164 per adult, and $41 per child, with a sliding scale of credits for families earning as much as $150,051.

Eligible individuals and families will automatically receive the credit through the Canada Revenue Agency.