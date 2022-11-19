Details have been released by BC Hydro around the bill credit coming your way.

The one-time cost of living credit was announced by new BC Premier David Eby in his swearing in ceremony. It’ll chip $100 off your electricity bill.

“People and small businesses across B.C. are feeling the squeeze of global inflation,” says Eby. “It’s a time when people need their government to continue to be there for them. That’s why we’re focused on helping people most impacted by the rising costs we’re seeing around the world – giving people a bit of extra credit, especially at a time of year when expenses can be quick to add up.”

To be eligible for the credit, all you have to do is have an account active by December 4th. The credit will be automatically added to your account, showing up in your statement after December 4th.

If you’ve got pre-authorized payments set up, your next bill will automatically deduct the credit. The utility company is also clear that it only applies one credit per account holder. So if you’ve got more than one hydro account it will only apply to one bill.

- Advertisement -

Residential customers aren’t the only ones getting a break on their electricity bills, businesses will also see a credit.

“Commercial ratepayers, including small and medium businesses, such as restaurants and tourism operators, will receive a one-time bill credit for an average of $500,” says the province in a statement. “The precise amount is based on their prior year electricity consumption.”