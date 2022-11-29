BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland this afternoon amid adverse weather conditions.
Sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen have been cancelled between 3:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.
Boats heading to and from Departure Bay have also been cancelled from 3:20 p.m. until 10:10 p.m.
The 3:25 p.m. sailing from Little River in Comox and the 5:15 p.m. from Powell River have been cancelled. BC Ferries says the 7:10 p.m. from Little River will still run.
A breakdown of cancellations follows:
Duke Point to Tsawassen:
- 3:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 3:15 p.m. departing Duke Point
- 5:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 5:45 p.m. departing Duke Point
- 8:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 8:15 p.m. departing Duke Point
- 10:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen
- 10:45 p.m. departing Duke Point
Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay:
- 3:20 p.m. departing Departure Bay
- 3:45 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay
- 5:55 p.m. departing Departure Bay
- 6:35 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay
- 8:45 p.m. departing Departure Bay
- 10:10 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay
BC Ferries says customers with bookings and/or fees will be contacted for refunds. They add crew and passenger safety is their biggest concern and apologize for any inconvenience.