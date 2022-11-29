BC Ferries cancels multiple Vancouver Island to mainland sailings

BC Ferries vessel. (Mike Patterson, Vista Radio staff)

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland this afternoon amid adverse weather conditions.

Sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen have been cancelled between 3:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

Boats heading to and from Departure Bay have also been cancelled from 3:20 p.m. until 10:10 p.m.

The 3:25 p.m. sailing from Little River in Comox and the 5:15 p.m. from Powell River have been cancelled. BC Ferries says the 7:10 p.m. from Little River will still run.

A breakdown of cancellations follows:

Duke Point to Tsawassen:

  • 3:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen 
  • 3:15 p.m. departing Duke Point
  • 5:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen 
  • 5:45 p.m. departing Duke Point
  • 8:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen 
  • 8:15 p.m. departing Duke Point
  • 10:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen 
  • 10:45 p.m. departing Duke Point

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay:

  • 3:20 p.m. departing Departure Bay
  • 3:45 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay 
  • 5:55 p.m. departing Departure Bay
  • 6:35 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay
  • 8:45 p.m. departing Departure Bay
  • 10:10 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay 

BC Ferries says customers with bookings and/or fees will be contacted for refunds. They add crew and passenger safety is their biggest concern and apologize for any inconvenience.

- Advertisement -