Efforts to combat impaired driving are starting this weekend for the holiday season.

Powell River RCMP, ICBC and MADD are working together to urge drivers to be responsible and plan for a ride home.

Starting Dec. 3, which is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, Powell River RCMP will be doing road checks, looking for impaired drivers and removing them from the road for the Counter Attack and Red Ribbons campaigns.

Designated drivers will be recognized with 7/11 slurpee vouchers donated by ICBC and Powell River Kings hockey tickets donated by the hockey organization.

Police, ICBC and MADD ask you not to drive if you drink and plan a ride home safely with a designated driver or by calling a taxi.

Powell River Taxi runs until 11 p.m. on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.

RCMP and MADD will also be at the Kings’ hockey game on Saturday to promote the campaigns.