The qathet Regional District Board adopted a new program dedicated to supporting local projects.

The CUPE-endorsed Parks, Properties and Trails Volunteer program will support community organizations to assist in regional parks, properties, and trails projects.

These include ecological restoration, habitat enhancement, invasive plant removal, trail maintenance, and garbage clean-ups.

Regional Board Chair, Clay Brander says that the program showcases the district’s efforts to support the protection and access of public parks and greenspaces through community involvement.

“Our region is home to world-renowned scenery, biodiversity, and recreational opportunities, drawing locals and visitors alike,” said Brander.

“This program showcases the qathet Regional District’s efforts to support the protection of and access to public parks and greenspaces through collaborative community involvement.”

For more information about the program, visit the qathet Regional District’s website.