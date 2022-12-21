Powell River RCMP are asking the public for assistance in finding a missing woman.

According to police, Caitlyn Schneider was reported missing to RCMP just after midnight on Wednesday.

They say she was last seen at around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 7000-block of Glacier Street.

Schneider is described as an Indigenous woman, around five feet, six inches tall, and 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a large black winter jacket with large pockets, black leggings and black shoes but no hat.

Anyone who has seen Schneider or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.