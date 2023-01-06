RCMP in Powell River are trying to identify the remains of a person found south of the city.

BC RCMP media relations officer Chris Manseau confirmed the remains were found and police are investigating.

In a Facebook post, the mother of Vaughn Baumgardt, Sharon Godkin, believes the remains could be her son’s.

The post on a public group dedicated to his search says RCMP spoke with her about the found remains and they were found near where Baumgardt went missing.

Baumgardt has been missing since Aug. 20, 2021. He was last seen in the 9500-block of Highway 101.

- Advertisement -

Manseau said RCMP will not release any identification until it is confirmed.