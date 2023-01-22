The Powell River RCMP are looking for a suspect in a break-and-enter on Franklin Ave.

Police say just before 4pm on Friday afternoon, an individual appeared from the south end of Pinetree Auto, on Franklin Ave.

The suspect proceeded to smash the property’s glass front door, entered the building, and left shortly after from the same door.

They’re described as being between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 of thin build.

RCMP are asking members of the community who have video surveillance to check for any suspicious activity that happened in the area.

- Advertisement -

If you find anything suspicious, call the Powell River detachment’s non-emergency line at 604-485-6255.