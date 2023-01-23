Almost eight years after the death of Myles Gray, a coroner’s inquest into his death will be held later this year.

On August 13th, 2015, Gray died after an encounter with members of the Vancouver Police Department.

Coroners’ inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

Presiding Coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear the evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding Gray’s death, and the jury can make recommendations aimed at preventing such incidents in the future.

The inquest is scheduled for April 17th, 2023, at 9:30 am at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court.

To access a live stream of the inquest, visit the BC Government’s website.