This Thursday, the City of Powell River’s Finance Committee will discuss the 2023 property taxes and a second draft of the 2023 to 2027 Financial Plan.

The committee’s agenda also includes the Consolidated Wastewater Plant monthly progress report.

The meeting is set for Thursday the 26th at 3:30 P.M. in Council Chambers, City Hall.

A live stream of the meeting can be used for people to watch the event virtually.

For more information, visit the City of Powell River’s website.