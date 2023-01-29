With today marked as the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and BC Premier David Eby made a statement in recognition.

Eby and Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives say that they remain shocked and horrified by the act committed six years ago, which saw the death of six people and 19 injured as a result.

“On this solemn day, we honour the memory of Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzedine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti,” says Eby. “We join with their families, friends and communities in mourning their loss.”

They add that their response is to always confront Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate in any form.

They encourage everyone to take a moment to remember the victims and survivors of the attack.

- Advertisement -

“Together, we will work to fight against Islamophobia, anti-Muslim hate, and other forms of hatred,” reads the statement. “By doing so, we will build a stronger, more inclusive province for everyone.”